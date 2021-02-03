The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added three more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The latest additions to the list are all domestic flights, and they involve three different B.C. airports.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Jan. 25: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows seven to 13)

Jan. 26: WestJet flight 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops (rows not reported)

Jan. 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8050 from Victoria to Vancouver (rows four to 10)

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a known case of the coronavirus.

Domestic travellers are not required to self-isolate upon arrival in B.C., but health officials have been discouraging non-essential travel within Canada for months.