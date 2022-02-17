COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. Health Ministry to provide pandemic update

British Columbia's Health Ministry will provide an update Thursday on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update is expected in a written release after 3 p.m. It comes as the province officially lifted many of its pandemic restrictions overnight, easing limitations on social gatherings and events.

On Wednesday, the province announced 11 more deaths related to the disease, including three deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,777 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 204 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Eighty-four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 82 reported Tuesday but down from 104 confirmed a week ago, on Feb. 9.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 12 patients are in intensive care in Island Health, down from 14 recorded Tuesday and 13 reported on Feb. 9.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 19, 60 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including seven patients that required critical care.

NEW CASES

Another 105 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the island region Wednesday, according to the BCCDC.

The new cases were among 750 cases confirmed across the province.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.4 per cent have received two doses.

As of Wednesday, 55.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received three doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.