COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. Health Ministry to provide update

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Thursday afternoon.

The written update is expected to be released after 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, B.C. added 553 new COVID-19 cases, including 38 found in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Wednesday, there were 337 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, and 5,580 active cases across B.C.

Island Health identified the locations of 278 active cases Wednesday, including 164 in the South Island, 86 in the Central Island and 28 in the North Island.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there are currently seven people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the island region, and five more are receiving critical care.

B.C. recorded one more death related to the disease on Wednesday in the Fraser Health region, bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 1,782.

Since the pandemic began, Island Health has reported 5,757 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths related to the disease.

As of Wednesday, approximately 82.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., while 74.8 per cent of eligible people had received both doses.

