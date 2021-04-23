COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health officials provide final case update of the week

Health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The update is expected to come in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after 3 p.m.

The update follows Thursday’s announcement that 1,006 new COVID-19 cases were found across B.C. over a 24-hour period, including 37 cases on Vancouver Island.

There are now 360 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including 32 people in hospital and four more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 307 of the active cases Thursday, including 191 in the South Island, 84 in the Central Island and 32 in the North Island.

The island region has now recorded 4,432 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced details of provincial travel restrictions Friday morning in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Henry noted Thursday that the province would work with tourism operators to prevent all non-essential travel until the May long weekend.

“Go camping, but go camping within your area,” Henry said. “You should have access to your local campsite, not the one that’s a ferry ride away.”

Health officials have now administered 1,500,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 88,475 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.