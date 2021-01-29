British Columbia’s top health officials are scheduled to provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal the latest COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccinations and take questions from the media.

On Thursday, health officials announced 546 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 30 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are now 236 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the BCCDC.

Local health officials had identified the locations of 222 active cases on Vancouver Island on Thursday. The Central Island region is home to the majority, with 167 active cases, followed by the South Island with 41 and the North Island with 14.

Across the province, 12 more people died of COVID-19 Thursday. B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,184.

None of the deaths recorded Thursday were in the Island Health region.

Health officials have recorded 1,568 cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region since the pandemic began. Nineteen people in the region have died and 1,302 have recovered.

As of Thursday, a total of 127,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in B.C., including 4,185 secondary doses.

