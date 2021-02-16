British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Tuesday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce details on new cases, outbreaks and deaths recorded over the past four days.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement @ 3 p.m.

The announcement will be the first update since Friday, when health officials announced 445 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 15 new cases on Vancouver Island.

There have been 1,951 cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths recorded in the Island Health region since the pandemic began.

Over the weekend, health officials announced two new COVID-19 outbreaks at care homes in Nanaimo.

The Eden Gardens and Wexford Creek long-term care homes each have one staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Island Health.

As of Friday, health officials had administered 162,982 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., including 17,562 secondary doses.

