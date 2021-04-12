COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health officials to provide live update

British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Monday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce new cases and deaths recorded over the weekend and answer questions from the media.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The news conference follows Friday’s announcement that 1,262 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 54 in the Vancouver Island region.

Two more people died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Friday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,495. No deaths were reported on Vancouver Island, where 31 people have died amid the pandemic.

On Friday, there were 569 active cases in the island region, including 19 people in hospital and four in critical care.

Island Health revealed the locations of 508 active cases Friday, including 270 in the South Island, 212 in the Central Island and 26 in the North Island.

Over the weekend, health officials identified multiple COVID-19 exposures at Vancouver Island schools in Saanich, Sooke, Nanaimo and Duncan.

The Island Health region has now reported 3,872 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.