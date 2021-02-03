B.C. health officials will release a written update on the province’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon. The update is expected to be released after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, B.C.’s top doctor announced 429 new cases of COVID-19, 27 of which were identified in the Island Health region.

There are now 278 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including 17 people who are in hospital for treatment, with six more in critical care.

Island Health has released the approximate location of 239 of the active cases. The majority of the cases, 175, are located in the Central Island, 55 are active in the South Island and nine are ongoing in the North Island.

Eight more people died of COVID-19 across B.C. on Tuesday, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,218. None of Tuesday’s deaths occurred on Vancouver Island.

Since the pandemic began, 19 people have died of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island while 1,392 people have recovered.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that B.C.’s daily case rate appeared to be trending downwards.

“The efforts you are making, combined with the immunization of our long-term care residents and workers, are making a difference,” the health officials said.

“With everyone in B.C. following the restrictions we have in place and always using our layers of protection, we are not only starting to slow the spread in B.C., but are also better positioned to deal with the uncertainties of the new variants of concern."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.