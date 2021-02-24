Health officials are expected to provide an update Wednesday on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vancouver Island and across B.C.

The province will release a written statement after 3 p.m. detailing new cases of the disease, as well as the latest vaccination numbers.

The update follows Tuesday’s live news conference in which provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 559 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 39 on Vancouver Island.

There have been 77,822 cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 2,206 cases in the Island Health region.

The provincial death toll from the pandemic has reached 1,336, including 24 deaths on Vancouver Island.

There are currently 260 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, with 16 people in hospital and six in intensive care.

Island Health identified the locations of 232 active cases in the island region Tuesday, including 140 active cases in the Central Island, 52 active cases in the North Island and 40 active cases in the South Island.

Health officials have administered 224,354 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., including 58,896 secondary doses, primarily for seniors in long-term care.

Henry said full details of the vaccine rollout plan will be revealed Monday. B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the vaccine plan will include 172 mass-vaccination sites across the province when widespread immunization begins in the middle of March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.