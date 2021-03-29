COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. premier, health officials to provide live update

British Columbia health officials will be joined by Premier John Horgan for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce new cases, deaths and vaccine updates recorded over the weekend.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 1 p.m.

The news conference follows Friday’s announcement that 908 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including a record-breaking 55 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

The previous record for most single-day cases in the island region was 46 cases, set on Jan. 20 and tied on Feb. 19.

Officials have now recorded 3,094 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

Three more people in B.C died from the disease Friday, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,449.

None of the deaths announced Thursday were in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 28 people.

On Friday, there were 307 active cases in the island region, including 14 people in hospital and one in critical care. One of those active cases included a worker at the B.C. legislature who tested positive on Thursday.

Island Health identified the locations of 266 active cases on Friday, including 117 in the South Island, 128 in the Central Island and 21 in the North Island.

Officials confirmed 140 new COVID-19 variant cases in B.C. on Friday for a total of 1,912 variant cases recorded in the province. Approximately 258 variant cases are now active in B.C.

Health officials have now administered 637,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in B.C., including 87,233 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.