Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. on Thursday afternoon.

The update is expected after 3 p.m. The pair will return for a live briefing on Friday, which will include an update on the province’s current health orders and latest modelling data.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 414 cases of COVID-19, 26 of which were located in the Island Health region.

Over the same time period, 16 more people died of the virus across B.C., including one person on Vancouver Island.

There are now 273 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health has released the approximate locations of 228 of the active cases. Fifty-four are located in the South Island, 167 are active in the Central Island, and seven are active in the North Island.

Fifteen people are currently in hospital for treatment of the virus in the health authority, while five more are receiving critical care.

The Island Health region has now recorded 1,728 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, 20 people have died of the virus in the health authority, while 1,423 people have recovered.

Earlier Thursday, the B.C. government announced new health measures for schools, including the mandatory use of face masks by students in most settings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates