B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The update is expected after 3 p.m. and will cover the latest data on COVID-19 cases, deaths, immunizations and variants of concern.

On Monday, health officials announced 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 recorded over the weekend. During that three-day period, 72 cases and 1 death were reported in the Vancouver Island region.

There are now 267 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, while the death toll has reached 28.

Island Health has released the locations of 231 of the active cases. Forty-eight are found in the South Island, 130 are active in the Central Island and 53 are located in the North Island.

On Monday, B.C. immunization call centres opened and began taking appointments for people aged 90 or older, or for Indigenous people aged 65 or older.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged people to only contact the call centres if they were in the correct age group, or if they were calling on behalf of someone in the cohort, after phone lines became clogged with ineligible people.

Henry added that B.C. was looking to ease restrictions in a phased approach in the weeks to come.

“We’re not going to rush to get things open,” Henry said. “I like to think of it as slowly turning up the dial again rather than flicking a switch because we know that we’re not yet in a place where we can go back to our pre-pandemic gatherings.”

Restrictions around small outdoor social gatherings, religious services, organized sports and limited travel within the province are expected to be the eased or modified within March and April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.