B.C. health officials will release a written update on the latest COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The update, expected after 3 p.m., will cover information on new cases, outbreaks and immunizations recorded over the past three days.

On Friday, B.C. announced 508 cases of COVID-19, 22 of which were located in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Friday, there were 177 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region. Island Health released the approximate locations of 159 of the active cases.

Most of the cases – 96 – were located in the Central Island, 43 were located in the South Island and 20 were in the North Island.

Six people died of COVID-19 across the province Friday, bringing B.C.'s death toll to 1,327.

The Island Health region has reported 23 deaths since the pandemic began. As of Friday, 18 people were in hospital for treatment of the virus, and seven more were receiving critical care.

Since Friday's update, multiple schools have also been added to Island Health's list of possible exposure sites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.