COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. to provide last update of the week

B.C. health officials will release an update on the latest COVID-19 cases, immunizations, and other relevant information Friday.

The update is expected to be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, B.C. added 153 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 found in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 75 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including two people in hospital, but no one in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 49 of the active cases Thursday, including 31 in the South Island, 10 in the Central Island and eight in the North Island.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded 146,996 cases of COVID-19, including 5,107 identified in the island region.

Health officials say four more people died of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,729. None of the victims lived in the island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, B.C. health officials also outlined the province's latest modelling data.

The data suggests that B.C. is on track to move onto the next stage of its reopening plan next week.

The modelling data also included approximate vaccination rates for communities on Vancouver Island as of June 7. The vaccination rates are for adults with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Saanich Peninsula – 85%

Greater Victoria – 80%

Oceanside – 78%

Cowichan Valley North – 77%

Western Communities – 75%

Comox Valley – 74%

Alberni/Clayoquot – 73%

Cowichan Valley West – 66%

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.