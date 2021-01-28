British Columbia’s top health officials will be providing a live update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 485 new cases of COVID-19, 45 of which were located in the Island Health region.

There are now 220 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the BCCDC.

Local health officials have released the approximate locations of 204 of the active cases, many of which are located in the Central Island. As of Wednesday, 153 cases are active in the Central Island, 37 are ongoing in the South Island and 14 are considered active in the North Island.

Across the province, four more people died of COVID-19 Wednesday. None of the victims lived in the Vancouver Island region.

Wednesday’s update came the same day that Island Health chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick expressed some anxiety about the recent surge of COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island.

The health authority has now recorded 1,538 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, many of which were recorded in January. Stanwick noted that it took more than nine months for Island Health to see 1,000 confirmed cases, but less than four weeks to add another 500 in January.

While the island’s recent surge has been driven by the Central Island, Stanwick cautioned all islanders to be on guard, especially as new cases identified on Tuesday and Wednesday may suggest a growing cluster in the South Island.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had administered 124,365 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 4,160 second doses.

Stanwick says that as of this week, all residents of long-term care on Vancouver Island have received a COVID-19 vaccine, if they wanted one.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.