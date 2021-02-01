Top B.C. health officials will be providing a live COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

The briefing will cover the latest data on COVID-19 cases, deaths and outbreaks that occurred over the past three days.

The update will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials identified 514 more cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 29 that were found in the Island Health region.

As of Friday, there were 246 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island.

Island Health released the approximate locations of 233 of the active cases Friday. Most of the cases, 170, are active in the Central Island, 50 are located in the South Island and 13 are ongoing in the North Island.

Five more people died of COVID-19 Friday, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 1,189. None of the victims lived in the Island Health region.

On Vancouver Island, 19 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began. As of Friday, 12 people were currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, and five people were receiving critical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.