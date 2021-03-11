British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Thursday to provide a live update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Thursday's update will also include the province's latest COVID-19 modelling data.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 531 new cases of COVID-19, including 19 on Vancouver Island.

There are now 242 active cases of the virus in the Island Health region, including nine people in hospital and one in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 202 of the active cases Wednesday. Most of the cases, 110, are located in the Central Island, 48 are in the South Island and 44 are ongoing in the North Island.

One more person died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Wednesday, bringing the province's death toll to 1,394. No deaths were reported in the Island Health region, where the death toll remains at 28.

On Wednesday, health officials also announced that British Columbians aged 85 and older could begin booking their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan is several days ahead of schedule, meaning seniors in this age group can begin calling their health authority to schedule an immunization beginning noon Thursday, March 11, instead of the originally planned Monday, March 15.

