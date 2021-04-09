COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. to provide update

B.C. health officials are expected to release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday afternoon.

The updated will be released in a written form after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, B.C. added a record-breaking 1,293 cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period. Of those cases, 69 were identified on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now recorded 3,818 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 566 of which are currently active.

Island Health identified the locations of 486 of the active cases Thursday, including 261 in the South Island, 194 in the Central Island and 31 in the North Island.

Two more people died of COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday, including one person in the Vancouver region and one person in the province's Interior.

The Island Health region has reported 31 deaths since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, 21 people were in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, and seven more were receiving critical care.

The province has now administered approximately 985,001 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to health officials.

B.C. health officials also announced a new public health order Thursday that allows WorkSafeBC to temporarily shutter workplaces if three or more people are infected with COVID-19 due to workplace transmission.

"We recognize of course there are many workplaces that cannot be closed," said B.C.'s top doctor Thursday, using examples like police stations, fire halls and grocery stores.

"But we now have some extra resources to help support those workplaces when we have workplace transmission and worker safety is at risk," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.