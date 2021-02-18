British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

The update is expected after 3 p.m., with new information on the latest cases, deaths and immunizations.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 18 more cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and one more death related to the disease. There have been 23 COVID-19 deaths on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now recorded 2,027 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, there were 173 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health identified the locations of 148 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 40 active cases in the South Island, 10 active cases in the North Island and 98 active cases in the Central Island.

The Cowichan Tribes First Nation has extended its shelter-in-place order for two more weeks after two more deaths from the disease on the weekend.

"It's important to share that the individuals who passed away were both young adults," Chief William Seymour said.

"While we've been making great efforts to protect our Elders, we now see that this virus is high-risk for many and we must all take it seriously and continue to be careful," he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.