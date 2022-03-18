Vancouver Island adds 5 COVID-19 deaths

Six more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region, provincial health officials confirmed Friday.

The other death was recorded in the Fraser Health region, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.

The update brings B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,966 deaths, including 234 deaths in the island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials said 199 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Friday, including 43 new cases in Island Health.

There are currently 290 people in B.C. hospitals with the disease, including 46 patients in intensive care.

On Vancouver Island, 29 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, down from 33 reported Thursday and 47 confirmed a week ago on March 11.

Two patients are receiving critical care in Island Health, the same total reported Thursday and down from three confirmed on March 11.

Around this time last month, on Feb. 18, 71 people were in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 12 patients who required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Friday, 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.9 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 56.9 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine, according to the province.