COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide new case update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Monday on the latest cases of COVID-19 found over the weekend.

The update, which is expected in a written statement after 2 p.m., will cover new cases, deaths and vaccinations recorded since Friday.

The B.C. health ministry identified 714 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 56 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 6,317 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 614 active cases in the island region, according to the ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 536 active cases Friday, including 286 in the South Island, 214 in the Central Island and 36 in the North Island.

Eleven people in B.C. died of COVID-19 on Friday. Four deaths were reported in the Fraser Health region, six deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region and one death was identified in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are currently 33 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, 21 of whom are in critical care.

Since the pandemic began, 1,973 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 70 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

As of Friday, 88 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.1 per cent have received two doses.

