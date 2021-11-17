Vancouver Island adds 33 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
According to the B.C. Ministry of Health, 33 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.
The new cases were among 324 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
There are now 3,380 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 479 active cases in the Island Health region, says the Health Ministry.
Island Health data identified the locations of 368 active cases Wednesday, including 85 in the South Island, 198 in the Central Island and 85 more in the North Island.
Fifty-four people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, including 12 patients receiving critical care.
Seven COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the province on Wednesday, including one in the Vancouver Island region.
Since the pandemic began, 2,281 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 116 deaths reported in the Island Health region.
As of Wednesday, 90.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.9 per cent have received two doses.
-
Supreme Court upholds 'starting-point' sentences for fentanyl dealersThe Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) has ruled that longer sentences for two Alberta drug dealers are appropriate.
-
Funding dispute between optometrists and Ontario government has some looking to Quebec for serviceAn ongoing funding dispute between the Ontario government and optometrists in the province has left seniors and teens without access to eye care for months. Now, some are crossing over to Quebec and paying out of pocket to get the help they need.
-
RVH President and CEO announces retirementRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre's president and CEO plans to step down after 17 years of enhancing patient care at the Barrie hospital.
-
City chooses Spanish firm to supply cars for the Green LineThe city's new Green Line will be on the leading edge of transportation technology when it opens for service in about five years and that includes the cars Calgarians will ride in.
-
Runaway barge not being moved from Vancouver beach until Sunday, at the earliestThe runaway barge that drifted onto Vancouver's Sunset Beach during this week's storm won't be moved until Sunday at the earliest, according to the owner.
-
BC Ferries adds extra sailing between Nanaimo, Victoria due to Malahat closureBC Ferries is planning to operate a single round-trip sailing between Nanaimo and Victoria on Thursday due to closures on the Malahat highway.
-
Four people facing drugs, weapons charges after traffic stop in Cornwall, OntCornwall police responded to reports Wednesday morning of an armed man seen in the area of Cumberland Street and Elm Street.
-
Province working towards permanent housing for those experiencing homelessnessThe Government of Saskatchewan said it is working towards additional permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness, as a new, temporary homeless shelter for Camp Hope residents is already full.
-
'Low probability' of COVID virus spreading among deer: Alberta Environment & ParksSARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has spread significantly amongst white-tail deer in the United States.