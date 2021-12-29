COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials expected to make 'significant announcement' at live update
British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Wednesday for a live update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C.'s provincial health officer, Minister of Health, and Minister of Education are expected to make a "significant announcement" during the update.
The update will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.
On Tuesday, the B.C. Health Ministry announced 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 283 cases recorded in the Island Health region.
The ministry noted that Tuesday's daily case count was a preliminary total, with more information on active cases, vaccinations, and other relevant data expected to be released Wednesday.
Earlier Tuesday, Island Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Victoria, where two staff members tested positive for the illness.
As of Dec. 24, there were 1,274 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
At the last update Christmas Eve, the island region had confirmed 139 deaths related to COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
