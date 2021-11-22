COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials preparing update on weekend cases

British Columbia health officials will provide a COVID-19 update Monday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were identified over the weekend.

The update is expected in a written release after 3 p.m. and will include new cases recorded Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

It follows Friday's statement announcing 497 new cases of COVID-19, including 71 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 3,420 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 454 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 373 active cases Friday, including 71 in the South Island, 224 in the Central Island and 78 in the North Island.

Since the pandemic began, 2,293 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 117 deaths in the island region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are currently 52 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 13 patients in critical care.

As of Friday, 90.8 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.