COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update, new modelling

British Columbia health officials will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.

The province will release data on new cases and hospitalizations Friday afternoon, following a live update on COVID-19 modelling with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

On Thursday, health officials confirmed seven more COVID-19 deaths in B.C., including two more deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,462 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 151 in the island region.

The number of patients in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island remained unchanged Thursday, while the number of patients in critical care decreased slightly, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Sixty-five people are in hospital with COVID-19 on the island, including nine patients in critical care.

Hospitalizations have nearly doubled on Vancouver Island since this time last month, when 33 people were in hospital with the disease. The number of people in critical care, however, has remained stable.

Health officials confirmed 2,554 new cases of COVID-19 across the province Thursday, including 412 new cases in the Island Health region.

There are currently 36,049 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 3,193 active cases in the island region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Confirmed case counts are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, however, with many more cases suspected but not confirmed since testing capacity is at its limits.

As of Friday, 88.9 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.3 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 29.2 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received a third dose of vaccine as of Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, Island Health declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in the region.

There are currently 10 active outbreaks at health-care facilities in the health authority.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.