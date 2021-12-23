COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials providing update

The B.C. Ministry of Health is expected to release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

The update will be released as a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, B.C. announced a record-breaking 1,528 new cases of COVID-19, including 175 cases recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

There are now 7,307 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 1,145 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health identified the locations of 961 of the active cases Wednesday, including 524 in the South Island, 242 in the Central Island and 195 in the North Island.

Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. on Wednesday, including two in the island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,409 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 138 in Island Health.

Thirty-eight people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 15 patients who require critical care, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

As of Wednesday, 87.6 per cent of eligible people in B.C. have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.7 per cent have received two shots. Sixteen per cent of eligible people have received a third dose.

