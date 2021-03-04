B.C.'s top health officials will return to the podium Thursday for an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, B.C. recorded another 542 cases of COVID-19, including 31 on Vancouver Island.

There are now 326 active cases in the Vancouver Island region. Island Health has identified the locations of 270 of the active cases, including 41 in the South Island, 161 in the Central Island and 68 in the North Island.

Seven people died of COVID-19 in B.C. on Wednesday. None of the deaths were reported in the Island Health region, where the death toll remains at 26.

There are currently 16 people in hospital for treatment of the virus on Vancouver Island, and one person is receiving critical care.

On Wednesday, Island Health provided CTV News with a list of community vaccination sites across the region.

Starting March 8, seniors aged 90 or older will be able to start booking their vaccine appointments. Relatives, friends, or caregivers can also arrange the appointments on a senior's behalf.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.