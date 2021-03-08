Health officials identified 72 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 1,462 cases found across B.C. since Friday, bringing the provincial total to 84,569 cases since the pandemic began.

Eleven more people in B.C. died of the disease over the weekend, bringing the province’s coronavirus death toll to 1,391.

The Vancouver Island region has now recorded 2,587 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Health officials have also recorded 144 new variant of concern cases in B.C., bringing the number of variant cases to 390 since the pandemic began. Among those cases, 87 are considered active.

Six variant cases have been discovered on Vancouver Island since the pandemic began.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.