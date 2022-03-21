COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide 3-day update

B.C. health officials will provide an update Monday on new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other relevant data recorded over the weekend.

The update is expected to come as a written statement after 3 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S UPDATE

On Friday, provincial health officials reported six more COVID-19 deaths, five of which occurred in the Vancouver Island region.

The update brought B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 2,966, including 234 deaths in the island region.

NEW CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

Another 199 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Friday, including 43 cases in Island Health.

As of Friday, 29 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, down from 33 reported Thursday and 47 confirmed a week prior on March 11.

Two patients were in critical care Friday, the same total reported Thursday and down from three confirmed on March 11.

Around the same time last month, on Feb. 18, 71 people were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 12 patients who required intensive care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Friday, 90.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.9 per cent had received two doses.

Approximately 56.9 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and older had received three doses of vaccine Friday.

CONVOY PROTESTS

While B.C. lifted its mask mandate earlier this month alongside other regulations, and has announced its plans to remove its vaccine passport mandate in April, protests against COVID-19 restrictions continue to take place on Vancouver Island.

Over the weekend, Victoria police created "controlled access points" in the James Bay area to prevent trucks and large vehicles from blockading streets or creating excess noise around the B.C. legislature, according to VicPD.

The checkpoints, which were still in place as of Monday, led to the impoundment of at least one vehicle that was trying to access the James Bay area by driving through Beacon Hill Park.

Protesters were still allowed to enter the James Bay area, but not by vehicle, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.