COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide case update

Provincial health officials will provide an update on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia on Wednesday.

The update is expected in a written statement from the health ministry after 3 p.m.

It follows Tuesday's announcement that 560 new COVID-19 cases were found in B.C., including 61 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 4,913 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 516 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 433 active cases Tuesday, including 184 in the South Island, 205 in the Central Island and 44 in the North Island.

Five COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the province on Tuesday, including one death in the Island Health region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 47 people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, including 29 patients in critical care.

Since the pandemic began, 2,086 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 84 deaths in the Island Health region.

As of Tuesday, 89.2 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.5 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses.

The province has administered 8,073,677 doses of vaccine since it began its vaccination efforts in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.