COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide case update

Provincial health officials will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

Officials identified 326 new cases of the disease in B.C. on Tuesday, including 71 new cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 2,814 active cases of COVID-19 across the province, according to the Health Ministry, including 591 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 518 active cases Tuesday, including 80 in the South Island, 214 in the Central Island and 224 in the North Island.

Island Health continues to have the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the province, behind the Fraser Health region where 930 cases are active.

One COVID-19 death was reported in B.C. Tuesday in the Northern Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,363 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 124 deaths in the Island Health region.

Thirty-seven people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including six patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Tuesday, 85.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82 per cent have received two doses.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 made up 54.8 per cent of the province's new cases.

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 5, unvaccinated people also accounted for 59.3 per cent of B.C.'s COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

