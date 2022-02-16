Island Health adds 3 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip slightly

The Island Health region reported three more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Across the province, 11 deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours, including the ones reported in Island Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,777 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 204 in Island Health.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Eighty-four people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 82 reported Tuesday but down from 104 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 9.

According to the BCCDC, 12 patients are in intensive care in Island Health, down from 14 recorded Tuesday and 13 reported on Feb. 9.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 19, 60 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including seven patients that required critical care.

NEW CASES

Another 105 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Island Health on Wednesday, according to the BCCDC.

The new cases were among 750 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.4 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.4 per cent have received two doses.

As of Wednesday, roughly 55.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older had received three doses.

RESTRICTIONS LIFTING

At 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, a range of health orders will lift in B.C., including an end to capacity limits at fitness centers, indoor gatherings, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Dancing and mingling between tables will also be allowed at clubs, bars and restaurants.

The end of these health orders was announced Tuesday afternoon, when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that full capacity could return to indoor venues, such as movie theatres and arenas, and to organized events such as weddings and funeral receptions.