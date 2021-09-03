COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final case update of the week

British Columbia health officials will provide their final COVID-19 update before the long weekend on Friday.

The update will come in a written statement from the B.C. health ministry after 2 p.m.

Health officials identified 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday, among 801 new cases found across the province.

There are now 5,931 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 541 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 461 active cases in the region Thursday, including 224 in the South Island, 171 in the Central Island and 66 in the North Island.

Six more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in B.C. on Thursday. All of the deaths were in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,824 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 48 in the Vancouver Island region.

Fifteen people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and 12 patients are in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 20 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities, including one outbreak on Vancouver Island.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria has grown to 34 cases and one resident has died of the illness. In total, 20 residents and 14 staff at the Salvation Army-run care home have contracted COVID-19.

As of Thursday, 84.6 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.9 per cent have received two doses.

Between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 79 per cent of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases and 84 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

Health officials have administered 7,494,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.