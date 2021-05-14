COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final update of the week

B.C. health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations on Friday afternoon.

The update will be released in a written statement after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials announced 587 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 21 found on Vancouver Island.

The Island Health region has now recorded 4,897 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, while B.C. as a whole has confirmed 137,810 cases.

There are currently 192 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, including 16 people in hospital and four more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 153 active cases Thursday, including 69 in the South Island, 57 in the Central Island and 27 in the North Island.

Health officials say five people died of the virus in B.C. on Thursday, bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 1,632. No deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region, where 39 people have died of the virus to date.

B.C. has now administered 2,335,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 119,691 second doses.

On Thursday, the province announced that all B.C. adults would be able to begin booking their vaccine appointments starting this weekend.

Vaccine bookings for British Columbia aged 18 to 25 will begin Friday, with appointments opening for people born in 1996 or earlier at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, bookings will open for those born in 2001 or earlier at 7 p.m., and on Sunday bookings will open for those born in 2003 or earlier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.