COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide latest case update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

The Health Ministry will announce the latest cases of the disease recorded over the weekend in a written statement after 3 p.m.

The statement follows the discovery of 473 new cases in the province, including 59 new cases in the Vancouver Island, on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 2,257 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 107 deaths in the Vancouver Island region.

Sixty people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 13 patients in critical care.

As of Friday, there were 4,265 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 614 of those active cases in the island region.

Island Health revealed the locations of 546 active cases on Friday, including 121 in the South Island, 314 in the Central Island and 111 in the North Island.

Most of the new infections recorded in B.C. continue to be among unvaccinated people, who make up a relatively small and shrinking percentage of the population.

As of Friday, 90.6 per cent of people ages 12 and older had received a first dose of vaccine, and 86.5 per cent had received two shots.

