COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live modelling update

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will return to the podium Thursday for an update on COVID-19 modelling in B.C.

The modelling update comes one day after B.C. confirmed 430 new cases of COVID-19, including 47 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Wednesday, there were 4,373 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 632 active cases in the Island Health region, according to a statement from the health ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 524 active cases Wednesday, including 123 in the South Island, 339 in the Central Island and 62 in the North Island.

Six COVID-19 deaths were recorded Wednesday, according to health officials.

One death was confirmed in the Island Health region, four were reported in the Fraser Health region and one was identified in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,192 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 97 deaths recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Wednesday, 90.1 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.5 per cent of eligible residents have received two doses.

