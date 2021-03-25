COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update

British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce the new cases, deaths and vaccine updates from Victoria.

The news conference follows Wednesday’s announcement that 716 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including 21 in the Vancouver Island region.

Officials have now recorded 2,994 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

Three more people in B.C died from the disease Wednesday, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,441.

None of the deaths announced Wednesday were in the island region, where 28 people have died during the pandemic.

There are currently 256 active cases in the island region, including 14 people in hospital and two in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 222 active cases on Wednesday, including 98 in the South Island, 107 in the Central Island and 17 in the North Island.

Health officials have now administered 582,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines across B.C., including 87,180 secondary doses.

Officials confirmed 71 new COVID-19 variant cases in B.C. on Wednesday, for a total of 1,581 variant cases recorded in the province. Approximately 148 variant cases are now active in B.C.

