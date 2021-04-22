COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update

British Columbia health officials will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will announce the new cases, deaths and vaccine updates from Victoria.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 1p.m.

The news conference follows Wednesday’s announcement that 862 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in B.C., including 25 in the Vancouver Island region.

Officials have now recorded 4,395 cases of COVID-19 in the island region since the pandemic began.

Seven more people in B.C died from the disease Wednesday, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,546. None of the deaths announced Wednesday were in the island region, where 33 people have died during the pandemic.

There are currently 376 active cases in the island region, including 31 people in hospital and four more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 307 active cases on Wednesday, including 188 in the South Island, 84 in the Central Island and 35 in the North Island.

The health authority also declared a new outbreak at Mount St. Mary Hospital care home in Victoria.

Henry and Dix announced Wednesday that British Columbians aged 30 and older can now register for a vaccine through the province’s age-based program.

Residents 40 and older can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine through the separate immunization stream at local pharmacies.

Health officials have now administered 1,456,946 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 88,335 secondary doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.