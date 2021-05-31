COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update

British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Monday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 recorded over the weekend.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The news conference follows Friday’s announcement that 317 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including five in the Vancouver Island region.

The Island Health region has now recorded 5,041 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Two more people in B.C. died of COVID-19, health officials announced Friday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,692.

None of the deaths announced Friday were in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 40 people.

There are currently 121 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including 11 people in hospital and one person in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 83 of the active cases Friday, including 32 in the South Island, 32 in the Central Island and 19 in the North Island.

Public health officials have now administered 3,106,269 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 160,885 second doses.

Also on Friday, Island Health announced that more than 500,000 people in the Vancouver Island region had received their first dose of vaccine, or roughly 65 per cent of people aged 12 and older.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.