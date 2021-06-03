COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update

British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Thursday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province and discuss progress on vaccinations.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 2 p.m.

The news conference follows Wednesday’s announcement that 194 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C., including two more in the Vancouver Island region.

B.C. has now confirmed 144,667 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,062 found in the Island Health region.

Four more people in B.C. have died of COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,707.

No deaths were reported in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

There are currently 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including six people in hospital and one person in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 52 active cases Wednesday, including 26 in the South Island, 21 in the Central Island and 5 in the North Island.

As of Wednesday, health officials had vaccinated approximately 71.7 per cent of B.C.'s adult population with a first dose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.