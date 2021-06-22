COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update

British Columbia’s top health officials will return to the podium Tuesday for a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will discuss vaccines, case numbers and the province’s reopening plan.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The news conference follows Monday’s announcement that 229 new COVID-19 cases were identified in B.C. over the weekend, including five in the Vancouver Island region.

Three more people in B.C. have died of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 1,743.

None of the weekend deaths were on Vancouver Island, were 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

There are currently 44 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including four people in hospital and one more in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health identified the locations of 29 of the active cases Monday, including 19 in the South Island, eight in the Central Island and two in the North Island.

Approximately 77.3 per cent of adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 75.8 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

