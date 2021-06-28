Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 case over weekend

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, health officials said Monday.

The new case was among 145 cases found across the province over the past three days. Of those cases, 57 were identified Saturday, 50 were confirmed Sunday and 38 were added Monday.

In total, B.C. has reported 147,549 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 1,562 cases found in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, including five people in hospital and four more receiving critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 19 active cases Monday, including five in the South Island, 13 in the Central Island and one in the North Island.

Health officials did not officially say if the province was moving to Step 3 of its restart plan later this week, which is scheduled to begin on July 1 at the earliest.

"We will have an announcement on that very soon," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during a live update Monday.

"Things are looking very good for moving into Step 3," she said.

Step 3 would include the restart of Canada-wide recreational travel, the removal of size restrictions for personal gatherings, and masks would no longer be mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Health officials say five people have died of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the province's death toll to 1,754.

One victim was in their 20s, one victim was their 60s and the remaining three were in their 70s, according to Henry.

None of the deaths occurred in the Vancouver Island region, where 41 people have died since the pandemic began.

MASS VACCINATIONS CONTINUE

Approximately 78.1 per cent of adults in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.8 per cent of youth aged 12 and older have received their first shot.

Meanwhile, roughly 25 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

B.C.'s top doctor says there's been a "dramatic fall" in new COVID-19 cases as B.C. reached a "critical mass" of vaccinations.

She noted that B.C.'s current heatwave caused some vaccination clinics to postpone appointments. Despite the disruptions, Henry says that "over 95 per cent" of vaccine appointments were still carried out over the weekend.

"Last week was our highest week yet, where we delivered over 427,000 (doses of vaccine) across the province," she said.

Across most of Vancouver Island, approximately 71 to 80 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first vaccine dose.

That number rises in Greater Victoria, Central Saanich and North Saanich, where more than 80 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose, according to the province's latest modeling data released Monday.

Overall, B.C.'s reproductive rate (or R) is well below 1, meaning the average person who is sick with COVID-19 is spreading it to less than one other person. Currently, the average R rate across B.C. is 0.59.