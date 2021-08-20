COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

B.C. health officials will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunizations and other relevant information Friday.

The written update is expected sometime in the late afternoon.

Earlier Friday, health officials said that more health restrictions were coming to the Interior Health region.

All health restrictions that were already in place for the Central Okanagan region since Aug. 6 have now been expanded to all communities in the Interior Health region. Additionally, capacity limits have been issued for fitness classes in the region.

On Thursday, B.C. added 689 new COVID-19 cases, including 42 found in the Vancouver Island region.

The update brought the number of active cases in the island region to 346, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health identified the locations of 323 active cases Thursday, including 173 in the South Island, 112 in the Central Island and 38 in the North Island.

As of Thursday, there were eight people in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, and five more were in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Two people died of COVID-19 on Thursday in the Interior Health region and Northern Health region, bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 1,784.

As of Aug. 19, approximately 82.9 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 74 per cent had received two doses.

Earlier Friday, Island Health announced it was changing how it delivered vaccines in the region. The health authority said it was phasing out its mass vaccination clinics and was replacing them with smaller local vaccine sites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.