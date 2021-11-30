COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The update follows Monday's announcement that 970 new cases of COVID-19 were found in B.C. over the weekend, including 238 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 2,882 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 539 active cases in the Island Health region.

The island region recorded the second-highest number of new cases in the province over the weekend, trailing the Fraser Health region, which added 306 new cases.

The island region is also now home to the second-highest number of active cases in B.C., behind the Fraser Health region with 1,015 active cases.

Island Health data identified the locations of 463 active cases Monday, including 100 in the South Island, 223 in the Central Island and 140 in the North Island.

Eleven deaths from COVID-19 were reported in B.C. over the weekend. Four deaths were in the Fraser Health region, four were in the Interior Health region and three were in the Northern Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,333 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. including, 119 deaths in the island region.

There are currently 54 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 17 patients in critical care.

Approximately 91.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.8 per cent have received two doses.

Between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25, unvaccinated people accounted for 59 per cent of COVID-19 cases in B.C., according to the Health Ministry. The same group accounted for 67.2 per cent of hospitalizations from Nov. 12 to Nov. 25, the province said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.