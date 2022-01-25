COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update

British Columbia health officials will provide a live update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will answer questions from the media during their weekly briefing.

Twenty-four people died of the disease in B.C. over the weekend, though there were no deaths reported in the Vancouver Island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,553 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 162 in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Eighty-one people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, up from 65 reported Friday, and 60 confirmed one week ago on Jan. 17, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Eleven patients are receiving critical care in Island Health as of Monday, a total that's unchanged from Friday and up slightly from 10 reported on Jan. 17.

NEW CASES

Another 626 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, health officials announced Monday.

The new cases were among 4,997 cases confirmed across the province since Friday, including 2,163 cases added Saturday, 1,489 found Sunday and 1,345 confirmed Monday.

While confirmed cases are only a fraction of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, the tests still serve as an indicator of transmission rates in the province, health officials say.

There are currently 31,822 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,544 active cases in the island region.

