Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise

Eighteen more deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, including five that occurred in Island Health over the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2,725 people have died of the illness in British Columbia since the pandemic began, including 195 in the island region.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control lists 104 patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, up from 92 reported Tuesday, but down from 120 confirmed a week ago on Feb. 2.

Thirteen patients are currently receiving critical care on Vancouver Island, up from 10 reported yesterday and eight confirmed on Feb. 2.

Around this time last month, on Jan. 10, 64 patients were in hospital with COVID-19 in Island Health, including 13 patients who required intensive care.

NEW CASES

B.C. health officials confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 1,187 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 21,974 confirmed active cases in B.C., including 1,336 active cases in the island region.

While speaking at a live update Wednesday afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province would no longer report the daily number of "active cases" and "recoveries" in B.C., saying the totals would "no longer be an accurate reflection" of moment-to-moment totals amid the Omicron wave.

"We'll be modifying our surveillance reports and looking at what are the important things that we need to monitor and what is the time frame that we need to monitor those in?" she said.

VACCINATIONS

As of Wednesday, roughly 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five an older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.8 per cent have received two doses.

Approximately 50.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses.

