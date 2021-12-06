COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide new case update

Provincial health officials will provide an update Monday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The update is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m. and will cover coronavirus cases and deaths recorded over the weekend.

The update follows Friday's announcement that 405 new cases were identified in B.C., with 96 of those cases recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

There were 3,071 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 646 active cases in the island region, on Friday.

Vancouver Island's top doctor told CTV News on Thursday that the island's recent surge in cases was partly caused by a religious gathering in the Courtenay, B.C., area late last month.

Island Health data identified the locations of 577 active cases Friday, including 128 in the South Island, 248 in the Central Island and 201 in the North Island.

Six deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Friday, including two deaths in the island region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,351 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in B.C., including 124 deaths in the Island Health region.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 44 people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients in critical care.

As of Friday, 85.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.8 per cent had received two doses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.