COVID-19 death reported in Vancouver Island region, among 12 deaths provincewide

Twelve more people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19, including one person in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Friday.

Ten deaths were recorded in the Fraser Health region and one other was reported in Northern Health, the Health Ministry said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

B.C.'s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,851, including 212 deaths in the island region.

NEW CASES

The province identified 583 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 96 new cases in the island region.

Across B.C., 599 people are currently in hospital with the disease, including 96 patients in critical care.

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 90.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.1 per cent have received two doses.

The province says 55.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have now received three doses of vaccine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.