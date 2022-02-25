COVID-19 death reported in Vancouver Island region, among 12 deaths provincewide
Twelve more people in British Columbia have died of COVID-19, including one person in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Friday.
Ten deaths were recorded in the Fraser Health region and one other was reported in Northern Health, the Health Ministry said in a statement late Friday afternoon.
B.C.'s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,851, including 212 deaths in the island region.
NEW CASES
The province identified 583 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 96 new cases in the island region.
Across B.C., 599 people are currently in hospital with the disease, including 96 patients in critical care.
VACCINATIONS
Approximately 90.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.1 per cent have received two doses.
The province says 55.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have now received three doses of vaccine.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
-
Which countries have not taken a side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?Many world leaders have condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but a number of countries have also taken a more neutral or softer stance, or not commented at all.
-
Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement SaturdayPremier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
-
'Heavy on my heart': Teacher speaks out after third alleged incident of students doing 'Hitler salute'A Toronto District School Board supply teacher says she’s seeing the world differently after an alleged anti-Semitic incident where students showed her the 'Hitler salute.'
-
B.C. pledges $1M to support Red Cross in UkraineThe British Columbia government is donating $1 million to support the Red Cross in Ukraine, as Russia's invasion of the country stretches into its second day.
-
'She was almost in the epicentre': Ottawa residents fear for family in KyivAs the Russian invasion continues in Ukraine, those with family in the country’s capital are struggling to find hope.
-
OJHL staff celebrated for life-saving efforts on pick-up player who suffered heart attackStaff from two Ontario Junior Hockey League teams are being applauded for their life-saving efforts at a Collingwood Arena earlier this week.
-
After 28 years in broadcast news, we say goodbye to Michelle TonnerMichelle Tonner, a familiar face to viewers across northern Ontario, Michelle Tonner is retiring after 28 years in broadcast news – 21 as an anchor, seven as managing producer.
-
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent ReportMLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was then immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 600 in final update of the weekThe number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dropped below 600 Friday for the first time in more than a month, and the number of patients in intensive care units fell below 100.