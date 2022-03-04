Island Health sees 4th day with no COVID-19 deaths: Health Ministry

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Island Health region Friday, as 13 deaths were confirmed elsewhere in B.C.

Four deaths were reported in Fraser Health, four were in Vancouver Coastal Health, three occurred in Interior Health and two were confirmed n Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,896 people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 217 in Island Health.

NEW CASES

Health officials confirmed 391 new cases of COVID-19 across the province Friday, including 85 in the island region.

There are currently 511 people in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C., including 79 patients who require critical care.

VACCINATIONS

As of Friday, 90.6 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.3 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 55.9 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received their booster dose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.