Vancouver Island adds 283 new COVID-19 cases
Another 283 cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Islands region Tuesday, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health.
The new cases were among 1,785 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, though the total is preliminary, health officials say.
Of those cases, 791 were in Fraser Health, 400 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 269 were in Interior Health and 42 were in Northern Health.
Details about active cases, hospitalizations, and other relevant information were not provided Tuesday. Health officials are expected to provide a more robust update on Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier Tuesday, Island Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Victoria.
As of Dec. 24, there were 1,274 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Forty people were in hospital for treatment of the illness on Vancouver Island on Christmas Eve, including 17 people who required critical care.
As of Dec. 24, 139 deaths related to COVID-19 had been confirmed in the Island Health region.
